Bolivarcoin Market Cap Tops $46,246.42 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $46,246.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bolivarcoin

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,699,984 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolis.info.

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

