BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $196,138.50 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. BOMB has a total market cap of $196,138.50 and $138,326.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004142 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,213.60 or 0.99725461 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036422 BTC.

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,087 coins and its circulating supply is 890,299 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple.There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

