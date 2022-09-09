Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bombardier from C$2.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bombardier
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Bombardier Stock Up 2.5 %
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
