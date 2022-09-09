Bonded Finance Hits Market Cap of $7.36 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (BOND) traded up 1,050.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $2,027.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,217.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00068560 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00077323 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

