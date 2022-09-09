Bondly (BONDLY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $409,579.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Bondly has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $1.29 million and $409,579.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004171 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,244.36 or 0.99864025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036214 BTC.

Bondly Coin Profile

BONDLY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

