Bonfida (FIDA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.41 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bonfida alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00037218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,037.33 or 1.00106182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00037780 BTC.

Bonfida Profile

Bonfida (FIDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com.

Bonfida Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida is the full product suite that bridges the gap between Serum, Solana and the user. It's the flagship Serum GUI and bring first of its kind Solana data analytics to the field. Its API is used by some of the largest market makers in the space and has seen a growth of requests of 25% week over week.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonfida directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonfida should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonfida using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonfida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonfida and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.