Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Bonhill Group Stock Performance
BONH stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.52. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14).
About Bonhill Group
Further Reading
