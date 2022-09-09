Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

BONH stock opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.52. Bonhill Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14).

Get Bonhill Group alerts:

About Bonhill Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonhill Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonhill Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.