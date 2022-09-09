BoringDAO (BORING) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $328,613.00

BoringDAO (BORING) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $328,613.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00036788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004150 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,199.30 or 0.99209276 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036461 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO (CRYPTO:BORING) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2021. BoringDAO’s total supply is 494,873,143 coins and its circulating supply is 459,843,082 coins. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoringDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO deploys a series of decentralized bridges – or tunnels – designed to allow users to safely move their Bitcoin & other crypto assets between Ethereum & different blockchains to maximize the utilization rate of crypto assets in DeFi world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

