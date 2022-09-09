Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) PT Raised to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 510,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,242,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,013,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boston Scientific by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,163,000 after buying an additional 409,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

