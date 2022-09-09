Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

