BP (LON:BP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.92)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 548.86 ($6.63).

BP opened at GBX 442.65 ($5.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm has a market cap of £83.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.17. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 291.30 ($3.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 469.60 ($5.67). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 412.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -25.17%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). In related news, insider Bernard Looney bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £317.25 ($383.34). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($4.91) per share, with a total value of £81,200 ($98,115.03). In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,173 shares of company stock worth $8,189,651.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

