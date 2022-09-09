BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 700 by Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 470 ($5.68) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.38).

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

