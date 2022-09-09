BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Trading Up 5%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.30. 3,576 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,626,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 6.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

About BridgeBio Pharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 156.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

