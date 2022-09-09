Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 218,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

