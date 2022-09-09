Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Argus cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

