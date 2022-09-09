Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Intuit by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $439.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.48. The stock has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.61.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

