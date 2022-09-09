Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,248,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,386,000 after buying an additional 7,074,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,457,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,898,000 after buying an additional 765,462 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,243,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,849,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,083,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,397,000 after purchasing an additional 268,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

