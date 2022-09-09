Brighton Jones LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $209,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after buying an additional 457,147 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.44%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,492.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 18,710 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $991,442.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

