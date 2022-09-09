Brighton Jones LLC Has $507,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX opened at $96.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.97 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

