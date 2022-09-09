Brighton Jones LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 99.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 29,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

MDLZ opened at $60.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.