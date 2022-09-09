Brighton Jones LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $335.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,574 shares of company stock worth $14,881,587 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

