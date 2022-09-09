Brighton Jones LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

