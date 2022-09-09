Brighton Jones LLC Invests $631,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $1,270,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,457,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,766,000 after buying an additional 117,308 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.54. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.