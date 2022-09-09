Brighton Jones LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $84.14 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 222.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

