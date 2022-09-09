Brighton Jones LLC Sells 11,117 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance
Shares of BRMK stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
