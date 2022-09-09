Brighton Jones LLC Sells 11,117 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Brighton Jones LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 61,790 shares during the period. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 145,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 163,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward acquired 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $199,850.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,322.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $817.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.90. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Further Reading

