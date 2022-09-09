Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Insider Activity at Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.