Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $511.93 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.91 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $553.34. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

