Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $26.13

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.
CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,971,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,867,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 119.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.