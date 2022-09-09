Brokerages Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Target Price at $26.13

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.13.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.41. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,971,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,867,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after buying an additional 26,301 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 119.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 172,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 93,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 282,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

