Brokerages Set Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) PT at $55.42

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cognex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after purchasing an additional 94,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

