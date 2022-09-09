Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Target Price at $62.78

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Realty

Duke Realty Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

