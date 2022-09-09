Brokerages Set Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Price Target at $59.88

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.4149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.33%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

