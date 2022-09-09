Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target at $177.15

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.15.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.61. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $398,339,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,148,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,537 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,570,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,800 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.