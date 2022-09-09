Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $284.96

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.04.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

