Brokerages Set MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Price Target at $76.92

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.92.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

