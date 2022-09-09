Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $102.28

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.76. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

