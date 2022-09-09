Brokerages Set Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target at $213.75

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $119.01 on Tuesday. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.88.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. Synaptics had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total transaction of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,157,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $49,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

