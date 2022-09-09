Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Target Price at $34.38

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

