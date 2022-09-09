Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $46.25

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Terex alerts:

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth $29,743,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $51.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.