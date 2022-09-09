Brokers Set Expectations for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 0.1 %

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

ANF opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $813.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.