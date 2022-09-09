Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 12.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $149,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

