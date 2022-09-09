Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 1,790 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after buying an additional 53,541 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $563,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,584,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.16 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.