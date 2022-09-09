Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,513 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,184,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $157,477.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,111,025.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,184,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,442,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

