Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 1,693 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 24,082.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 418,786 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.17.

Insider Activity

Accenture Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $287.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.56. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

