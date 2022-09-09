Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,148,000 after purchasing an additional 148,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 948,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,951,000 after acquiring an additional 276,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 961,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE EMR opened at $83.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.22. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $103.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

