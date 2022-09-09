Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.33 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $183.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.96 and a 200 day moving average of $201.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

