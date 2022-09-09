Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

