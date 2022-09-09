Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $162.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $383.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

