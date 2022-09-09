Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 1,173 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Shares of GE opened at $73.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

