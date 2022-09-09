Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 715 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

