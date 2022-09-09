Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases Shares of 11,346 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 615.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $966,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $164.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.24.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Price Performance

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $179.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.41 and a 200-day moving average of $172.09. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.